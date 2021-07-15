EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Paul Lawson didn’t watch as Formartine defeated Buckie on penalties

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson revealed he didn’t watch the penalty shoot-out as his side defeated Buckie Thistle in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Pitmedden side beat the Jags 7-6 on penalties following a 0-0 draw at North Lodge Park and will now meet Keith or Fraserburgh in next month’s final.

When asked about the spot-kicks, Lawson said: “I don’t know what the penalties were like because I didn’t watch them, I got told they were good so I’ll take that.

“I just don’t watch penalties. I was looking at Kevin Main during his time with us who was outstanding at saving penalties.

“Going into it I thought he might have the advantage over a few of our lads, but full credit to everyone that stepped up. I’m delighted to get through.”

Macdonald’s fine display

Lawson praised goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald, who made a string of saves during the 90 minutes before keeping out Kevin Fraser’s penalty to win the tie.

The custodian has spent recent seasons as back-up to Kevin Main, before Main returned to Buckie this summer.

Lawson added: “Ewen has waited a long time to get an opportunity and his attitude has never dwindled.

“Full credit to Ewen he’s deserved his chance and I thought he had some outstanding saves.”

Buckie dominated proceedings with Macdonald making saves from Scott Adams and Sam Urquhart, while Urquhart also sent two first half headers narrowly wide from tempting Andy MacAskill’s deliveries.

In the second period Macdonald thwarted Urquhart from 25 yards and shortly after the hour mark Sam Morrison headed MacAskill’s inswinging corner against the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten.

Macdonald repelled Urquhart twice more in the final quarter, saving a back post header following Max Barry’s right-wing cross and then blocking an angled drive.

Sam Pugh had the last chance in 90 minutes for the Jags with a half-volley from 12 yards, but again Macdonald was in the way.

Jonny Crawford hit a post with Formartine’s first penalty in the shoot-out, but when Hamish Munro was off target with Buckie’s fourth the scores were level at 3-3.

Seven successful conversations from the spot followed before Macdonald save Buckie’s eighth penalty from Fraser to take Formartine through.

Missed chances cost the Jags

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart was left to rue missed chances.

He said: “We didn’t win because we didn’t put the ball in the net. If you don’t score you don’t deserve to win.

“It doesn’t matter if we had 10 chances and most of the possession, they hung in the game and poor decision-making in the final third cost us.

“There was a gulf in class in terms of the performances, but that doesn’t matter because we didn’t score.

“This team deserves to win silverware, but not if we don’t take our chances.”