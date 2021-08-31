Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly’s Michael Clark aiming for semi-final spot in Formartine tussle

By Callum Law
31/08/2021, 11:45 am
Huntly defender Michael Clark will be facing Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Huntly defender Michael Clark will be facing Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Michael Clark believes Huntly have the quality to reach cup finals and hopes they can move a step closer to one by defeating Formartine United.

The sides meet at North Lodge Park in the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Whoever prevails will tackle Deveronvale at home in the semi-final.

Huntly haven’t been in a final since 2008, but have made a solid start to the season taking 12 points from their first seven Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Defender Clark – who rejoined the Black and Golds from Formartine in the summer – said: “Being realistic the club isn’t in a position to be winning the league this season.

“But we have a real ambition to get to a cup final and show people what we’re capable of and maybe respect us a little bit more as well.

“I think we’ve got the quality and the strength in depth to reach finals.

“Some of the guys we’ve got at the moment are the some of the best players I’ve seen in my time at Huntly.

“We managed to sign the likes of Angus Grant and Greg Buchan in the summer and I’m delighted they’re here because they’re quality players.”

Park back and hoping for cup progression

Meanwhile, Daniel Park is pleased to be available for Formartine again and hopes to help the Pitmedden side progress in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

The attacker missed pre-season due to ligament trouble, but has come off the bench in United’s Highland League defeats to Buckie Thistle and Brechin in the last week.

Park added: “I had a scan at the end of June and it came back and said I had a ruptured spring ligament in my foot.

“But after speaking to the physio and podiatrists we didn’t think it was fully ruptured.

“I had three weeks in a cast and eight weeks of rest. I’ve trained four or five times now and come on in a couple of games.

Formartine’s Daniel Park has been out injured

“I’m getting there slowly, it takes time before you’re ready to play 90 minutes.

“It’s frustrating missing pre-season because you’re playing catch up compared with the rest of the squad.

“It’s good to get back and help the boys and the team.

“If I’m coming on against Huntly hopefully it’s not at 4-1 down.

“We’ve had two losses in a row but before that we did well and been on a good run.

“We need to be confident and try to put the defeats behind us.”