EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly’s Michael Clark aiming for semi-final spot in Formartine tussle

Michael Clark believes Huntly have the quality to reach cup finals and hopes they can move a step closer to one by defeating Formartine United.

The sides meet at North Lodge Park in the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Whoever prevails will tackle Deveronvale at home in the semi-final.

Huntly haven’t been in a final since 2008, but have made a solid start to the season taking 12 points from their first seven Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Defender Clark – who rejoined the Black and Golds from Formartine in the summer – said: “Being realistic the club isn’t in a position to be winning the league this season.

“But we have a real ambition to get to a cup final and show people what we’re capable of and maybe respect us a little bit more as well.

“I think we’ve got the quality and the strength in depth to reach finals.

“Some of the guys we’ve got at the moment are the some of the best players I’ve seen in my time at Huntly.

“We managed to sign the likes of Angus Grant and Greg Buchan in the summer and I’m delighted they’re here because they’re quality players.”

Park back and hoping for cup progression

Meanwhile, Daniel Park is pleased to be available for Formartine again and hopes to help the Pitmedden side progress in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

The attacker missed pre-season due to ligament trouble, but has come off the bench in United’s Highland League defeats to Buckie Thistle and Brechin in the last week.

Park added: “I had a scan at the end of June and it came back and said I had a ruptured spring ligament in my foot.

“But after speaking to the physio and podiatrists we didn’t think it was fully ruptured.

“I had three weeks in a cast and eight weeks of rest. I’ve trained four or five times now and come on in a couple of games.

“I’m getting there slowly, it takes time before you’re ready to play 90 minutes.

“It’s frustrating missing pre-season because you’re playing catch up compared with the rest of the squad.

“It’s good to get back and help the boys and the team.

“If I’m coming on against Huntly hopefully it’s not at 4-1 down.

“We’ve had two losses in a row but before that we did well and been on a good run.

“We need to be confident and try to put the defeats behind us.”