EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Holders Fraserburgh knocked out by Banks o’ Dee

Holders Fraserburgh were knocked out of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup by Banks o’ Dee who triumphed 2-1.

The Junior outfit performed impressively at Bellslea with goals from Lachie MacLeod and Mark Gilmour either side of a Ryan Sargent strike sending the Junior side into the final against Formartine United or Deveronvale.

For the Broch, who have won the last two Aberdeenshire Cups and are unbeaten in the Highland League this season, this was a disappointment.

Dee start well

Banks o’ Dee started brightly with Jack Henderson sending a volley straight at goalkeeper Paul Leask in the early stages.

And in the 10th minute they took the lead. Fraserburgh had been on the attack with Bryan Hay’s header from Kieran Simpson’s cross cleared off the line by Neale Allan.

But the Junior side went straight up the park with Jamie Buglass crossing from the right for Michael Philipson before the ball was worked onto MacLeod on the left side of the area and he curled a shot into the top right corner.

In the 17th minute Banks o’ Dee lost defender Allan to injury with Magnus Watson sent on in his place.

Minutes later the visitors threatened again with Simpson’s poor pass out was capitalised on by Philipson, who slipped in Buglass, but his touch let him down when through on goal.

Fraserburgh improved after that but they struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities.

In the 35th minute Dee goalkeeper Lee Sweeney made an impressive intervention to block as Ryan Sargent looked to go round him and finish.

The last chance of the first period was for Dee with Mark Gilmour shooting from the edge of the area, but Leask held the effort.

Visitors could add to lead after break

Five minutes into the second period Dee should have had a second when MacLeod broke away down the left and found Philipson in the middle, but Leask made a great block.

Soon after the visitors went close again with Buglass’ corner flicked wide by Gilmour and then sub Magnus Watson poked an effort just wide from eight yards.

Shortly before the hour mark Buglass turned away from Willie West on the right wing and his low cross looked to have set up Philipson for a tap-in but Simpson slid in and blocked to prevent a certain goal.

But on 62 minutes Fraserburgh equalised. Sub Sean Butcher made an instant impact with a flick on to Scott Barbour, who hooked the ball through.

Sweeney came off his line and should have cleared, but missed the ball and Sargent capitalised to finish into the empty net.

Buglass shot from the edge of the area took a deflection off Gilmour and deceived Leask.

But for Leask Banks o’ Dee would have had a third in the 74th minute. MacLeod set up Buglass on the right side of the area, but again the home goalkeeper made a fine save.

At the other end Butcher lifted the ball over a defender, but his volley from the right side of the area was parried to safety by the diving Sweeney.

Fraserburgh tried to put Dee under pressure in the closing stages, with Lewis Duncan almost breaking through on goal in injury time, but they weren’t able to grab an equaliser and force a penalty shoot-out.

