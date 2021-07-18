Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Holders Fraserburgh beat Keith to reach final

By Callum Law
18/07/2021, 4:57 pm
Scott Barbour, left, scores Fraserburgh's equaliser in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final against Keith
Holders Fraserburgh progressed to the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after defeating Keith 4-1.

The Maroons took the lead early on courtesy of Przemyslaw Nawrocki, but the Broch came back with Scott Barbour, Gary Harris, Kieran Simpson and Paul Campbell on target.

Fraserburgh will now play Formartine in next month’s final after the competition was carried over from last season.

Maroons strike first

Keith handed competitive debuts to seven new signings and three of them combined as the Maroons took the lead after seven minutes.

Luke Emmett found Michael Ironside in space on the left and his low cross was finished off by Nawrocki.

The Broch’s responded well with Paul Young twice testing home goalkeeper Craig Reid.

Keith’s Przemyslaw Nawrocki scores the opener past Fraserburgh goalkeeper Edward Flynn in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

First Reid parried the midfielder’s powerful strike from inside the area following Barbour’s neat lay-off and soon after the custodian blocked Young’s angled effort with his right leg.

But just after the half hour mark Fraserburgh equalised. When Keith failed to clear Barbour was first to pounce and poke the ball beyond Reid from close range.

Just after netting Barbour when close again, but scuffed wide after exchanging passes with Harris.

Broch hit the front

Four minutes into the second half Ryan Cowie was next to test Reid after Harris’ cross from the right was flicked into his path by Barbour.

But a minute later Fraserburgh were in front when Harris rifled a right-foot shot into the top right corner from the edge of the box.

Soon after Reid made a superb one-handed save to keep out Barbour’s bullet header from Bryan Hay’s right-wing cross.

Reid was having a fine game and he made another impressive save to foil Broch sub Logan Watt from 18 yards.

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour, second from right, celebrates equalising against Keith

With little over 20 minutes left Fraserburgh netted their third with Simpson’s downward header from Cowie’s inswinging corner finding the roof of the net.

Before time was up Reid again denied Barbour and then Cowie with two more flying saves.

However, with three minutes left the holders added a fourth when Barbour back-heeled the ball across the face of goal for sub Campbell to tap home.