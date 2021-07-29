EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine boss Paul Lawson disappointed after final loss

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson was disappointed to lose out in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, but conceded Fraserburgh were worthy winners.

The Pitmedden side led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of Scott Lisle.

But Paul Campbell’s double and Scott Barbour’s counter turned the contest in the Broch’s favour.

Lawson said: “Overall it’s disappointing, losing a final is never nice.

“We did get a reaction from Saturday (when they lost 3-0 to Fraserburgh in the Highland League), I thought we started the game really well.

“But losing our first goal so soon after half-time probably killed us.

“The loss of Stuart Smith didn’t help, but young Andy Paterson came in and was excellent.

“We lost Stuart Anderson right at the start of the second half as well. I think you saw that had an effect on the team and we’re very disappointed overall.”

Injuries didn’t help United

Lawson was forced to withdraw experienced defender Stuart Smith after 17 minutes because of injury.

Skipper Stuart Anderson also had to come off two minutes into the second half which didn’t help the Formartine cause.

He added: “It’s disappointing but you’re looking for other boys to take over those leadership roles.

“We put Stuart Anderson in there, who has been injured, because I felt we needed his leadership qualities.

“I think it showed in the first half, he was excellent. It’s not always what he does on the ball it’s off the ball as well.

“That (Anderson going off) had an effect on us, but at the same time losing the two goals early in the second half was disappointing, particularly the way we lost them as well.

“Credit to Fraserburgh, I’m not saying we were the better side.

“Fraserburgh did very well and they had a couple of chances in the first half and when Scott Barbour hits the bar you think it might be our night.

“But ultimately they deserved to win the game.”

Players will learn

Lawson hopes his side will learn from the experience, particularly some of the younger players in his squad.

He said: “There’s a few things we can learn. Young Andy was outstanding when he came on, but he has the mistake for the third goal.

“He’ll take a lot from this. He’s new to the group and has done great since coming in.

“He’ll learn from that and it was his header which led to our first goal so he has to take the positives.

“Other young players will learn from mistakes and experiences like this.”