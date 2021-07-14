EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine reach final with shoot-out victory against Buckie

Formartine United progressed to the final of the 2020-21 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after defeating Buckie Thistle 7-6 on penalties following a 0-0 draw at North Lodge Park.

The Jags dominated proceedings but were unable to find the breakthrough in 90 minutes.

Formartine will now face Keith or holders Fraserburgh in the final of the competition which was carried over from last season.

Jags start on front foot

Formartine handed a debut to summer signing Ryan Spink.

Buckie made one change to the side which beat Aberdeen on Saturday with Shaun Wood replacing Mark McLauchlan.

Supporters were also back at North Lodge Park with a maximum of 500 permitted to attend and it was clear fans of both clubs were pleased to be back watching live football.

The visitors were first to have an effort of note with Scott Adams and Sam Urquhart combining to tee up Max Barry, but he curled wide.

At the other Kieran Lawrence scuffed an angled effort straight at goalkeeper Kevin Main.

Adams was next to have a go on 10 minutes with his strike from 20 yards turned behind by goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald for a corner.

From Andrew MacAskill’s delivery Urquhart’s header was deflected just wide.

Buckie continued to look the more threatening side and Urquhart headed wide from six yards after MacAskill got the better of Spink on the right flank.

In the 37th minute home goalkeeper Macdonald made an impressive double save.

First repelling Adams’ deflected free-kick before foiling Urquhart who attempted to force home the rebound.

Before the first half was out Jags captain Kevin Fraser’s strike from the edge of the box whistled just over.

Breakthrough proves elusive

Formartine defended well enough, but they struggled to make any inroads in the final third.

Max Barry was next to test Macdonald, but his curling shot was comfortably dealt with.

The Formartine goalkeeper was having a good night and shortly after the hour mark he foiled Urquhart from 25 yards after the winger had jinked in from the right flank.

From the corner that followed Buckie were even closer with MacAskill’s inswinging delivery met by Sam Morrison, but the defender’s powerful header bounced back off the crossbar.

Jags sub Kyle MacLeod was next to have a go, but he directed a header off target.

With 20 minutes left Macdonald again saved Formartine, parrying behind Urquhart’s back post header from Barry’s right-wing cross.

Buckie were denied twice more by Macdonald before time was up as the custodian made fine saves from Urquhart and Sam Pugh.

Spot kicks required

In the shoot-out Buckie had the early advantage when Jonny Crawford hit the post with Formartine’s, but Hamish Munro’s miss with Buckie’s fourth levelled things up.

After some immaculate penalties Macdonald saved Buckie’s eighth spot-kick from Fraser to win the tie.