EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Fraserburgh’s West and Formartine’s Rodger hungry for more success

Fraserburgh’s Willie West and Formartine United’s Graeme Rodger have both lifted the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup before and they’re determined to do it again.

The Broch meet the Pitmedden side in the 124th Shire Cup final at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park tomorrow night.

West – who has been used in just about every position apart from in goal since making his debut for Fraserburgh in November 2003 – has helped the Bellslea outfit win the competition in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

That last final two years ago meant a lot to West as he scored both goals for the Broch in a 2-1 win over Formartine.

Now, however, he is eager to create new memories by winning the Aberdeenshire Cup for a fifth time.

West said: “It’s a trophy you always want to win and the Aberdeenshire Cup is filled with a lot of good sides so it’s very difficult to win.

“That game (the 2019 final) will stay in the memory for quite a period of time – I might do well to top that.

“But it’s done now, it’s in the past, it’s a nice memory but we want to create new memories now.

“I don’t think I’ll manage to repeat that day but hopefully some of our strikers will be getting the plaudits after the game.

“It doesn’t matter how you play in cup finals it’s all about the result and who picks up the trophy and here’s hoping it’s us.”

Rodger hoping for another glory day

Rodger was part of the Formartine side that won the Shire Cup in 2017 with a 1-0 victory against Cove Rangers.

The midfielder ranks that among the highlights of his six years at North Lodge Park and is now aiming for a repeat.

Rodger said: “It’s a great competition, it’s an old trophy that has been played for many, many years.

“We were lucky enough to win it a few years ago and we haven’t won anything for a couple of seasons now so we’re looking to get back on the winning trail.

“It (the 2017 triumph) was probably the best day we’ve had in my time at Formartine, particularly because of the Cove side we beat.

“That was an excellent Cove side at that time and since then a lot of the same players have gone on to do really well in League One.

“It was a backs to the wall performance but it was a great day.

“If we could win it again it would mean a lot. As a player you want to win as many trophies as you can and this is a great chance for us.”

Both sides grateful for final chance

Both West and Rodger are also thankful for the opportunity they have to play in this final.

The 2020-21 Aberdeenshire Cup could not be completed last season because of the pandemic, but was carried over to the start of this term.

Rodger said: “It’s a unique opportunity for both teams to win a trophy so early in the season.

“It would give both teams a boost if they could lift it. We’re hoping it will be us come full-time.”

West added: “It’s great that we’ve got the opportunity, we got to start the season with a semi-final and getting through to the final was good.

“I’d imagine it’s going to be a very close encounter, but hopefully we can do the business.”