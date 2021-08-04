EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Buckie look to be clinical while final defeat is motivation for Formartine

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart wants his side to be clinical against Formartine United in the first round of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The sides meet at Victoria Park this evening just three weeks after facing off in the delayed semi-final of the 2020-21 edition of the competition.

On that occasion Buckie created plenty of chances, but didn’t take, them and Formartine prevailed 7-6 on penalties.

Since then the Jags have scored nine goals in their first two Breedon Highland League fixtures and Stewart is backing them to make the most of their opportunities tonight.

He said: “It’s maybe a little bit of a motivator (semi-final loss to Formartine), but I think we all know we played well that night.

“You don’t like saying you deserved more from the game because if you don’t score you don’t deserve to win.

“But I think everyone was happy with how we played and saw we were on the right track.

“Apart from the result that game was positive in many ways and has been the springboard for us starting the season well.

“Hopefully we can create the same amount of chances and I think this time we’ll take them.

“It’s been good the goals we’ve scored in our first two league games.

“We could have scored more goals as well because we missed chances in both games.

“That’s been very positive, but the most pleasing thing for me is that we’ve had four clean sheets in a row.

“If we can continue that then we’ll give ourselves a good chance against Formartine.”

Final loss still stings

Meanwhile, Formartine boss Paul Lawson says they are hungry to success in the Aberdeenshire Cup after being defeated in the 2020-21 final a week ago.

The Pitmedden outfit lost 3-1 to Fraserburgh in the final of the tournament which was carried over from last term.

Lawson says that loss will motivate his side as they start their campaign in this season’s competition.

He said: “I think that is a motivation. You want to do well in every competition.

“But because the final is still so raw and was just a short time ago there is that hunger to try to get back to the final this season.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game and we need to make sure our performance levels are as good as Saturday.”

United prepared for this contest by defeating Forres Mechanics 4-1 in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday.

Lawson added: “Losing a cup final isn’t good and it was about how we reacted to it.

“The result was most important against Forres, but I thought the performance was excellent.”

Turriff and Inverurie start their cup campaigns

Elsewhere, Turriff United meet Inverurie Locos at the Haughs.

The home side are bolstered by the news that midfielder Callan Gray has signed a new contract to keep the 19-year-old at Turrriff until the summer of 2024.

United have also signed 17-year-old strike Bruno Debembe, however, he will be sent out on loan.

Inverurie will be hoping this can be the year they capture the Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time having been defeated in the final on four occasions.

