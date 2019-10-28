East Kilbride next for Formartine in Scottish Cup as they chase ‘big club’ in fourth round

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson is aiming for further Scottish Cup progression after reaching round three.

The Pitmedden outfit won their second-round replay 2-1 against Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale.

Garry Wood put United ahead before Jacob Campbell hauled the Lowland League side level.

Stuart Smith scored the winner to take Formartine through to the third round for the fifth straight season and bag a tie at North Lodge Park with East Kilbride.

Gaffer Lawson said: “It was tight and we made things hard for ourselves, but I think over the piece we deserved the win.

“We said to the boys we were there to win the game. If you can play well it’s ideal, but ultimately just getting to the next round was all we were there to do.

“It was a long journey, but the boys worked hard and we’re delighted.

“It’s a good tie next and that’s the one good thing about a replay is you know what’s waiting for you.

“We look forward to that now, but we have other big games coming up before then.

“It is a good record and it’s something we’re happy with.

“With the quality of players we have that’s where we should be aiming.

“We want to go a step further if we can and then the aim is to pull a big draw out of the hat.

“If we could progress as far as we can and get a big club to North Lodge Park that would be great.”