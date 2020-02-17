Duo well on track in Inverurie Locos’ win

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low is delighted with the blossoming partnership between Neil Gauld and Chris Angus.

Both were on target as Locos eased to a 4-1 win against Strathspey Thistle at Harlaw Park.

Gauld put Locos in front after seven minutes before Angus doubled the lead eight minutes before the break.

Angus turned provider to set up Ryan Stott for an easy finish for Locos’ third before Strathspey pulled one back through a fine finish from Scott Morrison.

Strathspey goalkeeper Michael MacCallum appeared fortunate to avoid a red card with five minutes to go when he fouled Gauld after the striker rounded him.

He escaped with a booking but was unable to prevent Gauld stepping up to convert the resulting penalty kick.

Low said: “Neil and Chris linked up brilliantly.

“They bounce off each other well in training. They both could have got an extra couple of goals.

“I was very happy with their performance.”

The Harlaw Park men remain 11 points adrift of leaders Brora and five ahead of third-place Fraserburgh, although the Bellslea Park side have three games in hand.

Low said: “It was a pleasing win. I thought we were in control throughout the game and it should have been more had we taken our chances. I was happy with how it went.

“I warned the lads before the game that Strathspey are a hard-working team with some good players.

“They ran Rothes close a few weeks ago which shows you what we were up against.

“We knew we had to be clinical early in the game to set the tone and Neil Gauld’s goal helped do that.”