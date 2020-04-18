Greig dreaming of title glory after new United deal

Andrew Greig is dreaming of Highland League title success after signing a contract extension with Formartine United.

The attacker has penned a deal that will keep him with the Pitmedden club for the next three years.

Greig arrived at North Lodge Park in November 2017 from Brora Rangers and has helped Paul Lawson’s side win the Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield.

He hopes he can help Formartine claim a first Highland League title.

The 27-year-old said: “It was an easy decision to agree a new contract.

“Ever since I joined from Brora everyone’s been great with me.

“It’s a very professional club which looks after everyone really well.

“I’m pleased to be at the club and I’m very comfortable here.

“I feel we’ve got a lot of potential as a club and a squad so hopefully we can win trophies in the next couple of years.

“I feel we can win more trophies and the ultimate ambition would be to win the league.

“There are a lot of things that have to go right to do that and a lot of other good teams in the league as well.

“But we just need to keep working hard and I want to win as much as I can with Formartine and I’m sure we’ll be challenging for things in future seasons.”

Greig believes he is entering the prime years of his career and added: “I feel like I’ve been around for quite a while.

“But that experience is good.

“I believe my best years are ahead of me.

“Hopefully I can have them at Formartine and we can win things.

“Within the squad there is a lot of potential and everyone is pulling in the same direction.”