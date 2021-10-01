Draw made for GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup

Formartine United v Brechin City and a potential derby between Wick Academy and Brora Rangers are among the standout ties in the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The draw for the preliminary round and first round of the competition was held at the Inverurie branch of new title sponsors GPH Builders Merchants with local children drawing the numbered balls from a cement mixer.

In the preliminary round on October 30 Fort William face Brora Rangers and Deveronvale meet Lossiemouth.

The first round will be played on November 13 with Formartine hosting Brechin at North Lodge Park, Wick tackling the winners of Fort against Brora.

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos meet Huntly, Keith are at home to Fraserburgh, holders Rothes travel to Deveronvale or Lossiemouth, Buckie Thistle host Nairn, Forres Mechanics play Turriff United and Clachnacuddin tackle Strathspey Thistle.

GPH managing director Grant Shewan said: “We’re delighted to be involved, we’re 40 years old next April and I think we’ve got a good history of supporting the community.

“There’s some really good ties and it promises to be an exciting cup.

“We’re keen to be a little bit more public facing with out involvement in the cup.

“We got some kids along from Colony Park and the son of one of our staff plays for Formartine so he came along as well.

“The cement mixer was the chance to something a little bit different with a cup draw.”

Full draw

The draw for preliminary round with ties to be played on Saturday October 30 is as follows: Fort William v Brora Rangers, Deveronvale v Lossiemouth.

The draw for the first round with ties to be played on Saturday November 13 is as follows: Keith v Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle v Nairn County, Inverurie Locos v Huntly, Wick Academy v Fort William/Brora Rangers, Formartine United v Brechin City, Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle, Deveronvale/Lossiemouth v Rothes, Forres Mechanics v Turriff United.