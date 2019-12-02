Draw with Formartine bittersweet for Fraserburgh full-back Cairns

Fraserburgh’s 1-1 draw with Formartine United was bittersweet for Owen Cairns.

The right-back blasted the Broch in front at Bellslea and he was proud of their dominant performance.

But there was also disappointment for Cairns that the Buchan outfit did not win as sub Conor Gethins grabbed an equaliser for Formartine.

Fraserburgh are second in the league, three points behind Brora, and Cairns said: “It’s bitterly disappointing because we put in an excellent performance and we were strong for the whole 90 minutes but we didn’t get the three points.

“At the same time you feel happy to have drawn against a side of Formartine’s quality, but we feel like we should have won.

“It’s early on in the season and loads of teams will drop points.

“Ourselves, Brora, Formartine and the other teams will all drop points between now and the end of the season.

“It was another strong performance from us and we’re unfortunate not to win, but it’s not a bad result.”

Cairns opened the scoring just after the hour when Ryan Cowie’s left-wing cross wasn’t cleared by the United defence and he blasted the ball into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

He added: “I made the run into the box and the ball came out to me. I wasn’t going to chip it to the back post.

“I had one thought in my mind that I was going to hit it and fortunately it just went into the top corner, which was good.”

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie was pleased with his side’s display, but unhappy ref Graham Beaton didn’t award a penalty for Craig McKeown’s barge on Ross Willox.

The Broch gaffer also felt Graeme Rodger should have been dismissed when he caught Bryan Hay with a sliding challenge having already been booked, but Beaton chose not to show a second yellow.

Cowie said: “For Graeme’s challenge on Bryan Hay I thought he should have had another booking.

“For the penalty shout Ross Willox was going to flick it on and I think it was Craig McKeown that came right through the back.

“We didn’t get it and after not being sent off, Graeme ends up setting up the equaliser. In terms of chances we were well on top.

“I’m disappointed with the scoreline, but a point against Formartine isn’t the worst result.”

United goalie Kevin Main was in good form throughout making first-half stops from Scott Barbour, Paul Young and Willie West.

He also parried a Paul Campbell effort and Willox blazed the rebound over from six yards when he ought to have scored.

After CAIRNS rifled home the opener in the 61st minute, Main made a key save to deny Campbell – who was clean through – and Formartine levelled on 76 minutes when Daniel Park’s blocked free-kick was chipped back into the box by Rodger and GETHINS headed in from six yards.

Formartine manager Paul Lawson said: “Kevin made a few good saves. It is his job, but he is a top keeper.

“He’s one of the best signings I’ve made for Formartine. I would say he’s one of the best in the league.

“It was pleasing to get back into the game and I thought our effort deserved something from the game.

“Fraserburgh had more chances than ourselves, but after the defeat to East Kilbride (4-0 in the Scottish Cup) we got the reaction we were looking for from the players and showed our battling qualities.”