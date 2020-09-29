Door not closed for transfer-listed Inverurie Locos attacker Andy Hunter

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low insists the door is not shut on transfer-listed Andy Hunter.

The striker, who has been a prolific scorer for the Railwaymen in recent years, is up sale.

Having signed midfielder Hamish Ritchie and winger Nathan Meres this summer, Low feels he needs to trim his squad.

He said: “It’s a tough one, I’ve got a lot of time for Andy and I think he’s a top player.

“You’ve got to look at the whole situation, football has changed a lot recently.

“As a club we’ve been proactive and brought in a couple of players in Hamish and Nathan, who I think suit out squad.

“Unfortunately there is a business side to as well when it comes to running the club and we’ve got to make decisions and I feel we’re quite strong in the area Andy wants to play with Neil Gauld, Chris Angus, Kyle Gordon and Nathan who can play through the middle as well.

“It was a decision we had to make and Andy will be a very good player for somebody. It was a tough decision to make, but I feel it’s best for both the club and the player.

“There’s already been interest in Andy and that doesn’t surprise me.

“The big thing for other clubs will be the same situation that we’re in, in that it’s a difficult time to take players in.

“The door is not shut on Andy Hunter by any means.

“What I mean by that is that he’s still part of the squad and can still come and train, I just had to be honest that at this moment in time with the players we’ve taken in it would be better for Andy to play somewhere else.”