Keith boss Donaldson’s praise for retiring Jamie McAllister

Keith manager Dean Donaldson has praised Jamie McAllister after the striker-turned-defender hung up his boots.

The 37-year-old has called time on his career following his second spell with the Maroons.

McAllister played up front in his first stint at Kynoch Park and also notched goals for Cove Rangers and in the Junior ranks with Culter and Dyce.

However, since returning to Keith, McAllister has been deployed in central defence rather than as a striker.

Donaldson said: “I played with him in his first spell and then he came back to us a couple of years ago.

“He’s got a lot of commitments with his work and his family, but he’s had a very good couple of years with us.

“He was a striker but we’ve played him at centre-back.

“When I signed him it was in my mind that I wanted to play him there because he’s really good in the air, he’s strong and determined and that was something we were lacking.

“We also have Cammy Keith up front and I’ve seen it done with other players going from being a striker to a defender and Jamie did really well for us at centre-back after making the transition.”

Meanwhile, Keith have agreed to sell winger Max Berton to Junior club Culter.