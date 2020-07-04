Vale boss Dolan believes Munro’s best is yet to come

Steve Dolan believes there’s more to come from Jody Munro and his Deveronvale team.

Forward Munro has signed a one-year contract extension with the Banff side.

Vale manager Dolan reckons the 22-year-old and his team-mates can kick on whenever next season gets underway.

Princess Royal Park gaffer Dolan said: “I think there is more to come from Jody and from the team as a whole.

“We’re three years into the project really.

“We’ve taken guys from 18 or 19 to 21 or 22 so they’ve got more experience and it’s time to push on.

“They’ve had two or three years breaking into the Highland League and most of them have probably played over 100 games.

“That’s good and it’s time for them to use that experience and see how far they can push themselves.”

Dolan has also challenged Munro to become a regular in the Vale line-up next term, having been in and out of the side in recent seasons.

He added: “We’re pleased to get Jody signed, he’s been with us for a couple of years and has been in and out of the team at times.

“But the age he is now it’s time for him to try to kick on and cement his place in the team.

“He’s got the attributes to do it, he works hard, has a great attitude and he’s quick and strong.

“He’s a local boy as well so that’s all positive and he’s got the attributes to push on and become a regular in the team.”