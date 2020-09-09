Disappointment on and off the pitch for Inverurie Locos striker Neil Gauld

Inverurie Locos striker Neil Gauld had to cancel landmark occasions both on and off the pitch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old was supposed to be getting married to partner Lianne Connell last month.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, last season was Gauld’s testimonial year with the Railwaymen with a game between a Locos legends side and an SPL select scheduled for April and a dinner set for May.

All three had to be postponed and Gauld said: “This year was going to be the busiest year of my life with everything that was planned.

“The testimonial dinner was supposed to be the end of May, the game was supposed to be April and the wedding in August.

“At least these things can be rescheduled, as annoying as it is, so I’m not going to complain about it.

“It’s things like funerals where there’s only a limited number of people allowed and they can’t be moved that I feel bad about.

“At least with a game of football and a wedding they can happen again, there are more important things than football, so we just have to follow what the powers that be instruct.”

The wedding has been rescheduled for next August, but no firm plans are in place regarding Gauld’s testimonial.

The Harlaw Park hitman plans to donate the money made from the match to charity, so attempting to play it without fans and hospitality wouldn’t make sense.

Gauld added: “That will be rescheduled, there’s no point in thinking about it just now because we don’t know when we’re going to get back.

“And with a testimonial really you need to have a crowd. If it had just been for me, I wouldn’t have been bothered, but I decided I was going to donate all the proceeds of the game to charity.

“So if it was played without a crowd, there wouldn’t be any money to donate, so on that front it’s the more the merrier.

“But right now it’s hard to even think about dates for it because of the situation.

“The wedding has been booked a year in advance for next August, so hopefully things are better by then.”

The Highland League finally has a start date in the calendar, with October 17 the date for the big kick-off, subject to government approval.

At one point Gauld wasn’t too optimistic about when the new season would begin.

He said: “I’ve had a year of things that were supposed to be happening and they’ve had to be cancelled, so I don’t really have a positive outlook when it comes to the pandemic, but now if we can get some football that’s a bonus.”