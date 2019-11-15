Inverurie Locos’ Dingwall eyes double against former side Formartine

Calum Dingwall admits it’s still strange returning to North Lodge Park – but hopes Inverurie Locos can make it a double against Formartine United.

After winning 2-1 at Pitmedden last Wednesday in the Highland League, the Railwaymen return to the venue to face their local rivals in the Highland League Cup tomorrow.

Midfielder Dingwall spent seven years with Formartine before joining Locos in the summer and he said: “It was a bit strange going back to North Lodge Park.

“It maybe helped being on a Wednesday – there wasn’t as many people there.

“It wasn’t that I was expecting a reception from supporters, but I didn’t even really have a chance to speak to the players before the game because everyone was coming from their work and in a hurry.

“Tomorrow we’ll be there earlier and we’ll have a stroll around the pitch beforehand and I’ll speak to a few people.

“It is strange going back because I was at Formartine for a long time and have a lot of good memories there.

“But I’ve moved on and I wish Formartine all the best – apart from this weekend.”

After last week’s victory Dingwall expects Formartine to be fired up, but hopes Inverurie can replicate the effort they put in to beat Aberdeen reserves on penalties in the Aberdeenshire Shield on Tuesday.

He added: “We know Formartine will be looking for a reaction after we beat them last week.

“They are a good team and one of the best footballing sides in the league.

“We had a gameplan going up there last Wednesday and it worked for us.

“If we can play like we did last week and if we can apply ourselves like we did this week then we can be more than a match for them.

“We’d like to get through in another cup as well.

“The boys are enjoying working under the new manager and assistant manager, we’re all ambitious and we all want to go further in the cups and win silverware.

“Hopefully we can progress tomorrow and give us a chance to go for it.”

Formartine striker Scott Lisle got their goal last week against Locos and he is eager to avenge that defeat.

He said: “We’d like to get revenge after last week’s defeat.

“I thought it was quite a close game, but we maybe weren’t at it in the early part of the game.

“Hopefully we can be better tomorrow and make up for that loss.

“We know their team well and they have dangerous attackers, but we’re hoping to keep them quiet.

“The way we’ve started games recently has been disappointing. Last week against Inverurie we lost two early goals which made it difficult to come back. If we can start games more positively then wins should come.”

United are keen to do well in cup competitions. They reached the League Cup final last term and won it in 2018.

Already this season they’ve reached the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final and are still in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Lisle added: “We want to do well in the cups, we’re still in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

“Hopefully we can get through this tie and give ourselves an opportunity in the League Cup.”