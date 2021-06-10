Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart says he’s delighted to add Sean McIntosh and Michael Watson to his squad for the new Highland League season.

Vale announced the signing of goalkeeper McIntosh and midfielder Watson, 21, on Thursday.

Both players have previously turned out for junior side Dufftown while McIntosh, 26, also had a spell in the Highland League with Rothes.

Stewart told the Deveronvale website: “We’re very pleased to add Sean and Michael to our squad for the coming season.

“Both have a number of years of good Junior experience with Dufftown and are well known to our assistant manager Mo Morrison, who was on the management staff there for some time.

“Mo rates both players highly and believes they will do well at SHFL level. Both players have attended the pre-season sessions we’ve had so far and have showed up really well.”

Watson and McIntosh are the latest additions to the Vale squad after the club announced on Wednesday they had taken three Elgin City youngsters on loan.

Full-back Jamie Tinnock, 18, as well as midfielders Charlie Hay and Matt Jamieson, both 17, have arrived at Princess Royal Park for the new campaign.

Vale get their 2021-22 season under way at home against Brora Rangers on July 24.

The Banffers follow that up with a trip to Nairn County a week later before hosting Highland League new boys Brechin City on August 7.