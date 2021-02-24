Deveronvale utility player Courtney Cooper signs new deal at Princess Royal Park

Deveronvale utility player Courtney Cooper has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old, who can play in defence and midfield, joined Vale in July 2019 from Maud Juniors, having previously played Highland League football with Fraserburgh and Keith.

Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “It’s great to have Courtney extend his contract.

“Whilst he works offshore and is, unfortunately, not available every week, his versatility and positive approach to football is very important to the squad, providing us with important options when other players are unavailable through injury or suspension.

“Whilst we’d like to have him available every week, we understand his work situation and very much appreciate his input when he is onshore.”