Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart pleased to have signed Stuart Gilmour

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart believes they have signed a “promising young player” in Stuart Gilmour.

The 19-year-old defender has penned a two-year contract with the Banffers and will now be loaned out to Junior side Maud.

Gilmour took part in a number of Vale’s pre-season friendlies and Princess Royal Park boss Stewart believes he has a good future ahead of him.

He said: “Stuart is a strong, promising young player who we can see making the step up to Highland League football.

“Like most young players he needs regular game time to further develop his capabilities.

“He will, initially, go out on loan to Maud JFC but will continue to train with the first team squad and take part in our U21 matches.”

Deveronvale started the Highland League season with a 3-0 home loss to Brora Rangers on Saturday.