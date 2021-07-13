Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart pleased to add to his squad

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is pleased to have further bolstered his squad with the additions of Innes McKay and James Connolly.

The Banffers secured midfielder Rory Davidson from Deveronside at the weekend.

Now Vale have signed defender McKay from the same club and fellow stopper Connolly on a season-long loan from Inverurie Locos.

McKay, 20, is a player Stewart has high hopes for.

The Princess Royal Park boss said: “Innes is one I’ve kept an eye on over the last couple of years.

“Any time I’ve watched Deveronside he has really impressed me.

“He is only 20, but I think he can go on and have a successful Highland League career.

“Innes has got a great attitude and he is someone I’ve high hopes for.”

Connolly can add to Vale

Connolly, also 20, was previously with Montrose, but joined Inverurie after leaving Links Park.

Stewart is pleased to have landed him on loan and added: “James is another centre-back. I’ve had my eye on him for a wee while.

“He was at Montrose and was on loan to a Junior side in Dundee last season.

“But he has moved up here to go to university and he’s joined Inverurie, but we’ve managed to get him on a season-long loan.

“We think James will make a big difference to us. It will also add competition for places.

“Sometimes it can be easy to get into a comfort zone, but with Innes and James coming that will add more competition, which is a good thing.”

Davidson stepping back up

Davidson is making the step back up to play in the Highland League.

Stewart reckons the 24-year-old can make his mark this season for Deveronvale.

He said: “He’s a local lad and was with Vale several years ago after coming through the youth system.

“I’ve kept a close eye on Rory since he left and he went down to amateur football and then has stepped back up with Deveronside in the Juniors.

“He’ll bring a lot of quality in terms of his play, his energy and his hunger.

“As a local guy, Rory is hungry to do well for Deveronvale and we’re delighted to get him on board.”