Deveronvale boss content with Scottish Cup draw

Deveronvale boss Steve Dolan is optimistic after their 1-1 draw with Spartans in the Scottish Cup first round.

The Lowland League side will make the trip to Princess Royal Park on Saturday for the first round replay after Saturday’s stalemate at Ainslie Park.

Cameron Dawson had Spartans ahead, but Harry Noble’s penalty secured a draw for the Banffers.

Dolan said: “I thought we played really well. I don’t think there was much between the teams.

“If either side had lost it would have been harsh. We can take confidence going into the replay.

“We had been written off before Saturday, but we played well and if we can play to a similar level we’ve got a good chance.”

Elsewhere, Huntly were edged out 1-0 by Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield. Tommy Coyne’s second half goal won it for the East of Scotland leaders.

Keith lost 3-2 to University of Stirling at Kynoch Park.

Conor Doan had the students ahead, but the Maroons fought back with Craig MacAskill and Cammy Keith on target.

However, the Lowland League outfit prevailed with goals from Matthew Burrows and Callum Heath.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Cup second round draw took place last night, ties will be played on the weekend of October 19.

The second round draw is as follows: University of Stirling v Linlithgow Rose, Albion Rovers v Fort William, East Kilbride v Gretna 2008, Edinburgh City v Banks o’ Dee, Cowdenbeath v Broxburn Athletic, Nairn County/Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers, Rothes v Inverurie Locos, Spartans/Deveronvale v Queen’s Park, Elgin City v Berwick Rangers, Formartine United v Gala Fairydean Rovers, Penicuik Athletic v Stenhousemuir, Annan Athletic v Brechin City, Lochee United v BSC Glasgow, Auchinleck Talbot v Cove Rangers, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Buckie Thistle, Stirling Albion v Strathspey Thistle.