Derailed Locos urged to get back on track

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper insisted his side needs to learn after slumping to a 6-1 defeat to Brora Rangers.

The Cattachs stormed to victory against the Railwaymen at Harlaw Park with the result moving them to the top of the Highland League on goal difference after joining Buckie Thistle on 24 points from nine games.

Locos gaffer Cooper was frustrated with the performance of his side and said: “We were poor and Brora deserved to win the game, they were more up for it than us.

“We lost a couple of bad goals to start with. We competed better in the second half and got a goal back.

“But then we lost the fourth goal and just collapsed again which we have done on a couple of occasions before against teams near the top of the league.

“It’s very disappointing for a group of experienced players.

“It was a bad performance in terms of giving a good team too much space and some of the goals we lost were schoolboy stuff.

“Last season we had a couple of games like this. There was a Scottish Cup game against Fraserburgh which we lost 4-3, but we were 4-1 down.

“You’ve got to start on the front foot and we didn’t start on the front foot.

“We paid the penalty for that and the performance level overall wasn’t good enough.

“We didn’t work hard enough as a team and we worked as individuals which is really disappointing from an experienced group of players.

“It’s so disappointing and it shows what you get if you don’t apply yourselves properly.”

Cooper added: “We’re at a level where the players can have a bad day – and it’s happened a few times.

“But it’s really disappointing because they don’t seem to learn from it.

“We keep telling them to take responsibility to organise each other on the park and when it doesn’t happen it’s really frustrating.

“As a player I know you can influence the game a lot more in terms of organisation than you can from the sidelines.”

Brora opened the scoring on 12 minutes with Jordan MACRAE turning John Pickles’ cross from the right past goalie Andy Reid. Dale GILLESPIE made it 2-0 just before the half hour with a powerful shot and before the break GILLESPIE netted from the spot after Ryan Broadhurst was penalised for fouling James Wallace in the box.

Nine minutes into the second half Chris ANGUS’ finish with the outside of his boot gave Inverurie a glimmer of hope.

Any chance of a comeback was extinguished when Martin MACLEAN made it 4-1 and GILLESPIE completed his hat-trick with a free-kick on 81 minutes. Neil MacDONALD netted the sixth in the closing stages.

Elsewhere Fraserburgh v Huntly and Turriff United v Buckie Thistle were postponed due to waterlogged pitches as was Deveronvale’s Scottish Cup first round replay with Spartans at Princess Royal Park.

In the other cup replay goals from Blair Lawrie and Sean Webb gave Clachnacuddin a 2-1 victory against Nairn County. Liam Shewan got their counter.

Bruce Milne and Ali Sutherland scored in Rothes’ 2-1 win over Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park, Martin Duncan netting for the Jags. Wick Academy beat Fort William 4-1.