‘Delighted’ Hay’s new Fraserburgh deal as defender targets Highland League glory

Bryan Hay was delighted to agree a new, four-year contract with Fraserburgh and is now aiming for Highland League title glory.

However, the defender knows the Broch face a stiff test of their title credentials when Formartine United visit Bellslea tomorrow.

Hay has signed a new deal until the summer of 2024, with a testimonial being part of the package.

The 30-year-old, who debuted in 2006, said: “I’m really chuffed to get my deal sorted and testimonial sorted out.

“I’m delighted to be staying with Fraserburgh. If the club are happy to keep me for a few more years then I want to stay.

“It was simple for me to sort out the contract. There was never any chance of me looking to leave the Broch.

“There’s not another club in the Highland League I’d want to play for.”

Hay now wants to help Fraserburgh – who are a point off the top of the table – win the title for the first time since 2002.

But he doesn’t expect an easy afternoon against Formartine, who lost 4-0 last Saturday to East Kilbride in the Scottish Cup.

He added: “When you look at the number of good players and good teams we’ve had down the years, and we haven’t won the league, it’s really disappointing.

“So that’s the target for us now. We’re going to push as hard as we can this season and if we don’t manage it this time hopefully we can do it in the next couple of years.

“We want to bring the league title back to the Broch but obviously it’s not easy because Brora, Inverurie, Formartine and Buckie are all good sides trying to do it and there are no easy games.

“Formartine maybe haven’t had the results they’d want in the last few weeks so they’ll be fired up coming to Bellslea.

“They’ve got a great squad of players and they’ll be looking to win.”

Formartine’s Aaron Norris wants his side to show their quality after last weekend’s loss.

The midfielder said: “Of course we’re going to be disappointed, losing is never easy to take and with having poor results on the bounce, it knocked us back a bit.

“But I know what we are capable of as a team. We know we’re a good side, we just need to start showing that we are and get back to winning ways.

“We always expect the Broch to give us a tough game. They will look to come out the gates fast and get after us.”

Norris has a family connection to Fraserburgh. Dad Kevin played 488 games for the Broch and younger brother Liam is also with the club, but on loan at Turriff United.

Aaron added: “Even with the family connections with the Broch, at the end of the day, I want do the best I can for Formartine.

“No matter who we come up against, we want to win every game and be the best we can be.”