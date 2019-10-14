Delight for Souter as fine strike sets up Highland win for Inverurie

Mark Souter was thrilled his wonder-goal inspired Inverurie Locos to a 4-0 win over Keith.

After a goalless first half at Harlaw Park the defender found the net in the first minute of the second period after going on a mazy 40-yard run from left to right before hammering home from 15 yards.

Souter, pictured right, said: “It just opened up for me. I intercepted the ball, saw the space and just ran into it.

“The finish wasn’t bad either so I’m buzzing with that. I think it’s the best goal I’ve scored.

“It set us up to push on as a team and we all took confidence from it so I was pleased with it.

“We got the second goal quickly after and it made it difficult for them to come back.

“It was a brilliant second half from us. We got told at half-time to speed things up a bit and that’s what we did.

“We got the early goal and it took shape from there. The boys stuck in. We realised we had to up the tempo.

“In the first half we got into the final third, but didn’t speed things up to break through.

“The gaffer said at half-time to speed things up and it paid off for us.”

The Railwaymen had captain Neil McLean sent off shortly after Souter’s opener but still went on to claim the points.

Inverurie manager Neil Cooper added: “I thought it was harsh to send Neil off.

“He played the ball right through and his momentum took him into the player. It was very unfortunate.

“It’s difficult going down to 10 men, but the character of the boys was brilliant after that.

“The work-rate was fantastic and we passed the ball a lot better.

“We were telling Mark Souter to pass the ball for the first one, but he kept going and going and it was a great finish.”

In the first period Keith skipper Cammy Keith had a close-range effort cleared off the line and at the other end Maroons goalie Greg Simpson made a fine save to thwart Chris Angus.

After SOUTER’S superb opener McLean was given a second yellow and a red card by ref Dan McFarlane for catching Craig MacAskill on his follow through after winning the ball in a slide tackle.

In the 57th minute it was 2-0 Locos when Marc Young tripped Angus in the box and Andy HUNTER converted the penalty.

ANGUS got on the end of Andy Reid’s long ball seven minutes later to blast home the third and the striker completed the scoring 16 minutes from time, knocking home the rebound after Simpson saved his first effort.

Keith’s Michael Selfridge received a second booking late on.

Boss Dean Donaldson said: “We were too easy to get the better of.

“Our centre-halves were good in the first half and then got pushed around after half-time.

“The better team won, but I did feel we should’ve had a penalty.”