Delight and relief for Deveronvale’s Dolan against Turriff

Deveronvale boss Steve Dolan was delighted and relieved to beat Turriff United 3-0.

The Banffers triumphed in the derby at the Haughs courtesy of Grant Noble’s opener and a double from Colin Charlesworth.

The victory was just Vale’s second in the league this season.

Dolan has felt his side have played better than results have suggested in recent weeks, and was pleased to get a reward for their performance against Turriff.

He said: “I thought Turriff started better in the early stages, but once Grant scored it settled us down.

“After that we started playing and creating chances and the second goal probably finishes the game.

“I thought our general play was good and it was good to get a clean sheet.

“Our defence has had to keep us in games at times when we’ve missed chances, so I was pleased we took them this time and some of our attacking play was really good.

“I was delighted with the result and the performance.

“I think it was also a relief to get three points in the dressing room because we’ve probably deserved to pick up a few more points lately.

“Hopefully this can kick-start our season.”