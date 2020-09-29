Delay to Highland League season start is ‘right call’, secretary says

Highland League secretary Rod Houston believes the sensible decision has been made after clubs decided to pause the start of the 2020-21 season until November 28 at the earliest.

Initially, a shortened 16-game campaign had been scheduled to begin on October 17.

But, following tightening of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, the decision was taken at last night’s league management committee meeting to delay the start of the season.

Starting the new term on November 28 or extending the pause will be considered by clubs at a meeting during the week beginning Monday November 9.

Changes to Covid-19 restrictions mean fans could remain locked out of sporting events for some time to come.

The Scottish Government’s indicative date for fans being allowed to return to stadiums had been Monday October 5.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that some changes scheduled for that date would be pushed back as a result of a rise in the number of infections across the country.

Highland League clubs have been clear in their opinion throughout the pandemic that playing without supporters coming through the turnstiles and the ability to host matchday hospitality would not be financially sustainable.

A range of options were considered at last night’s meeting including scrapping the 2020-21 campaign – but that is seen as a last resort.

League secretary Rod Houston said: “What was important was that the clubs sat down, everyone had their say and they considered the options carefully because there were a range of options available that they wanted to look at.

“The decision was reached in two stages. Firstly, they decided to pause and then decided on the length of the pause to allow us to do anything meaningful and also see if public health circumstances were going to change going into the winter.

“Just as in March, my personal opinion is that the league management committee has made a very wise call rooted in understanding the context of the situation.

“There is still a difficult period ahead for clubs with the start of the season being paused.

“But the bottom line is that the clubs see spectators and the ability of spectators to attend games as essential, not only for the revenue they generate which is vital for clubs.

“But there’s a community aspect because clubs are part of the community and it’s the local communities that support the clubs.”