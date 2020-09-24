Defender Ryan Cowie’s fitness classes work out for Highland League Fraserburgh

Ryan Cowie hopes his online workouts help Fraserburgh now they have returned for pre-season.

The Broch, like the rest of the Highland League, are gearing up for the season beginning on October 17.

The Bellslea outfit played their first friendly against Peterhead on Saturday and won 2-0 at Balmoor.

Although they were unable to train in person together for five months, defender Cowie ensured the Fraserburgh squad maintained their fitness during lockdown by holding training sessions online via Zoom.

He believes the Broch squad have felt the benefit when they returned for pre-season.

Cowie said: “I tried to help the boys with online fitness classes during lockdown.

“There was usually a good turnout of between 30 and 40 boys for every session.

“I noticed the difference in a few of the boys, when lockdown was over and seeing everyone again, I think you could tell it had helped us all.

“Boys that are on the fringes will come in and make a difference to the team whether that’s coming off the bench or challenging for a starting place.

“For the injured boys like Gary Harris, Ryan Christie and Aidan Combe (who all had long-term knee injuries), I think it’s helped them.

“For Aidan, for instance, I think the strength work we did helped to build up the strength in his knee. When he first came back to training initially after the injury, I think you could see it was still in the back of his mind.

“But now he’s able to play freely again and enjoy himself and he did that last Saturday by setting up the second goal.”

Strength and fitness has been a passion of Cowie’s for a number of years and he believes those attributes are key to his own game. He added: “I’m obsessed with fitness work and that side of it, I think it’s what brought my game on doing extra fitness work.

“I’ve probably never really been one of the better players in terms of ability, so it was about doing what I could to become a mainstay in the team and that’s been built on work-rate.”

Fraserburgh made an impressive return to action against Peterhead with goals from Scott Barbour and Ryan Sargent securing a 2-0 win for Mark Cowie’s side against their local rivals.

© EVENING EXPRESS

Ryan, the manager’s younger brother, said: “It was great to be back and Mark’s message was just to go and enjoy it and I think everyone did.

“You also enjoy it when you see the plan working. We were pressing them and forcing them into mistakes and, when you’re doing that against a good League One side who have players that used to be full-time, that’s where the enjoyment comes from.”