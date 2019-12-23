Peterhead’s defence and attack in need of improvement – Left-back Boyle

Paddy Boyle reckons mistakes in both boxes are costing Peterhead as they lost 2-1 to East Fife.

Despite creating very little the Methil men left Balmoor with the points on Saturday as they capitalised on two Blue Toon defensive mistakes.

The result sees the Buchan outfit fall to eighth in League One, just a point above the relegation play-off spot.

Boyle says they need to make better decisions defensively and convert more of the chances they create.

The left-back said: “It’s disappointing and it’s similar to a lot of games recently.

“We’ve played pretty well and again come away with nothing.

“It’s disappointing and the reality is that we need to turn performances into points because it’s getting tighter at the bottom.

“East Fife showed how to dig out a result. We played some nice football and created chances.

“But we’re not taking them and we’re losing sloppy goals.

“We’re not being ruthless in both boxes – at any level of football that’s where the game is won.

“So it’s OK playing well, but we’re not being ruthless in the boxes and that’s what’s hurting us.”

What needs to change for Peterhead after they again played well but lost?

Boyle, 32, added: “We’ve been playing some decent stuff and cutting teams open and we want to continue that.

“But there is that element of ruthlessness. The goals we conceded were poor and it’s mistakes from players who have been playing well.

“It’s disappointing and ultimately it’s not good enough.

“Everyone needs to be ruthless and make the right decisions and get in the right areas.

“Everyone can make mistakes, I’ve done it myself this season.

“But it’s poor decisions that are costing us.

“We found on Saturday a team will hurt you if you make poor decisions.

“East Fife didn’t have many chances, we weren’t cut open much. But when they got a couple of chances they took them.”

After a bright start from Peterhead East Fife led on 20 minutes. Scott Hooper’s header back to keeper Greg Fleming was short and Danny DENHOLM latched on to the loose ball to net.

In response, Jack Leitch flicked wide from Rory McAllister’s centre and at the end of the first period visiting goalie Brett Long was at full stretch to tip away McAllister’s effort from David Ferguson’s right-wing delivery.

Leitch sent a shot wide from 12 yards early in the second half, but despite dominating possession the Blue Toon struggled to create an opening.

In the 78th minute the Fifers doubled their lead when Jason Brown gifted possession to Anton Dowds, who linked with Ryan Wallace, before setting up Scott AGNEW for a tap-in.

Six minutes later Scott BROWN pulled one back, drilling into the bottom-left corner from just inside the area, but it was too little too late for Peterhead.

Manager Jim McInally said: “We dominated possession but we didn’t work the goalkeeper enough and once again individual errors have cost us two goals.

“Until such time as we start to get ruthless in either box then we’ll lose games like that.

“It’s OK saying we lost but we were unlucky and the same last week, but people get fed up of that, myself included.”