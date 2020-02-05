Cup treble on the agenda for Fraserburgh’s Owen Cairns as Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart eyes end to silverware wait

Owen Cairns says Fraserburgh are motivated by the chance to do a cup treble ahead of tonight’s Highland League Cup quarter-final against Buckie Thistle.

The Broch travel to Victoria Park with a last-four place on the line.

Already this term Mark Cowie’s team have lifted the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Defender Cairns and his team-mates don’t want the success to end there.

Cairns said: “Winning the two Aberdeenshire trophies is excellent, but it gives us motivation to try to win more trophies.

“Fraserburgh are one of the biggest clubs in the Highland League and the philosophy is always to work hard.

“When you’ve won trophies you want to push harder to win even more.

“The experience in the squad, with the likes of Ryan Christie, Willie West, Jamie Beagrie, Paul Young, Ryan Cowie and Bryan Hay, keeps us very grounded.

“Within the squad everyone is motivated to keep pushing this season in the league and League Cup.”

Fraserburgh last won the League Cup in 2006 and Cairns would like to end that wait to lift it for the third time in the club’s history.

He added: “This is a really strong Fraserburgh team that could go on and win a lot of trophies.

“With the team we have it’s a goal for us to go on and try to win the League Cup for the first time in a while.

“We’ll push hard to do that, but we’re playing a quality team in Buckie and there are other quality sides left so it won’t be easy.”

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart accepts the League Cup is their best hope of silverware this season with the Jags sitting fifth in the Highland League, 15 points behind leaders Brora Rangers with two games in hand.

The Victoria Park gaffer is hoping to lead the Jags to a first final since they won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in 2016.

Stewart said: “A team of Buckie’s size we feel we should be in finals every year and we want to get back there.

“To do that you have to beat the best teams. The club needs a boost and this is the chance to do that by getting to the semi-final and potentially going further.

“Realistically I think this is our last chance at silverware. We’re not mathematically out of the league race. We have games in hand but it’s hard to see us winning it. But I do feel there are more twists and turns in the league yet.

“This is our best opportunity for silverware and we’ll give it everything to get through.

“If we do get through then we’ll fancy our chances because Fraserburgh are one of the top two teams in the league. If we can get past them we have a chance against anyone.”

Fraserburgh have won the three meetings between the sides this term, 3-2 and 3-1 in the league and 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

Stewart added: “There was one goal in the last league game and the cup game was penalties.

“The game we didn’t play well in was the first league game where they beat us comfortably, 3-1.

“The other games have been close and I think we need to find a bit more belief.”

Meanwhile, in the other quarter-final Keith take on Rothes at Mackessack Park, with Formartine and Brora already in the semis.