Fraserburgh avoid Highland League Cup shock

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie was pleased to avoid a cup shock at Fort William on Saturday.

The Broch progressed to the second round of the competition with a 3-1 win at Claggan Park thanks to two late goals.

Paul Young broke the deadlock for the Broch with a long-range strike that flew into the top corner with 15 minutes remaining.

The lead didn’t last long with Daryl Taylor levelling for Fort only three minutes later when he netted on the rebound after a Ross Gunn strike from 20 yards was spilled.

Sean Butcher restored the Broch’s advantage by heading home a Ryan Cowie corner in the 84th minute before Willie West nodded home a Greg Buchan free-kick three minutes from time.

Fraserburgh will travel to either Buckie or Deveronvale in the second round of the competition on December 7.

Duthie said: “Cup football is all about getting through to the next round.

“We weren’t at our best but Claggan Park is a difficult place to go and we were pleased to get the win in the end.

“We know whoever we face in the next round, whether that is Buckie or Deveronvale, we will be in for a difficult match.

“The cup draws haven’t been kind to us this season.

“I think we have only had one game at home and we have been dealt some very tricky games.

“We have been up to Buckie twice already this season and that was tough.

“We had a tough game against Deveronvale a couple of weeks ago so neither of those games will be easy.

“We will focus on that game when it comes around.”

The Broch head to Wick in the league on Saturday.