Cup final postponed due to cold weather

The Aberdeenshire Shield final has been postponed due to the cold weather.

Formartine United had been due to take on Banks o’ Dee at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium in the showpiece encounter tonight.

However, the cold conditions in recent days meant there was frost on the pitch, meaning it would have been unsafe to play the final.

The Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA), which runs the competition, was keen for an early decision to be made.

As a result, a referee was called in yesterday afternoon to carry out an inspection.

With the playing surface frosty and temperatures of minus three expected last night, the decision was taken to postpone the final.

In a statement, ADFA secretary Willie Young said: “Following a pitch inspection yesterday afternoon, the referee has declared Balmoral Stadium park as unplayable.

“Therefore the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shield Final will need to be postponed.

“The match has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday February 13 at Balmoral Stadium, Cove, with an 8pm kick off.”