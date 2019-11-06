Cross back with Turriff United after a year in Australia

Turriff United boss Kris Hunter is pleased to have re-signed Adam Cross ahead of tonight’s Highland League clash with Huntly.

The 21-year-old midfielder had left the Haughs club to work in Australia for a year but on his return to Scotland he has rejoined Turra, signing until the summer of 2022.

Gaffer Hunter said: “I’m delighted to get Adam back. We were disappointed that he left but we knew his situation.

“He got offered a chance to change direction by going over to Australia for a year.

“For someone of 21 he played a lot of games when I first came in, and before that.

“He’s got a lot of energy and he will make a big difference to us in the middle of the park. He can weigh in with a few goals and it’s excellent to have him back.”

Cross could feature against Huntly at Christie Park tonight as Turriff aim to return to winning ways.

Hunter added: “It will be a difficult game because they’ve been in good form in the last few weeks, including beating Buckie.

“We know they will be tough to play against and they are a big side who are good at set-plays, which we will need to watch out for.

“Adam coming in adds freshness to the squad and it’s a game both teams will be trying to win and pick up points.”

Elsewhere in the league, second-placed Brora Rangers meet Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Nairn County face Forres Mechanics in a Station Park derby and Strathspey travel north to Wick Academy.

The match between leaders Buckie Thistle and Rothes at Mackessack Park was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.