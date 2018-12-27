Crisp calls on Locos to cut out mistakes and live up to real potential

Daniel Crisp believes Inverurie Locos need to cut out the individual mistakes if they are to reach their full potential.

The Railwaymen ended 2018 with a 4-2 derby defeat to Formartine United at North Lodge Park on Saturday.

It leaves Locos fifth in the Highland League with 43 points from 22 games.

Next month will mark two years since manager Neil Cooper was appointed at Harlaw Park.

His time with the club has been positive as he led the Garioch side to third last term in his first full season in charge.

This campaign Locos are again in the mix towards the top of the league.

Defender Crisp believes the club are making good progress under Cooper, but wants players to cut out individual errors which have cost Inverurie at times this season.

Crisp said: “I do feel we are building something at Inverurie.

“The manager Neil Cooper has got us going in the right direction.

“He knows what he wants and he is trying to get us going.

“There have been little mistakes from some of us – which are not his fault – and that has been killing us in some games.”

Crisp scored Locos’ first in the loss to Formartine.

At times this term he has been employed as a utility player having featured at right-back and in midfield.

Recently he has established himself at centre-back alongside Ryan Broadhurst.

Although he is enjoying being at the heart of the defence, Crisp says he is happy to play anywhere.

He said: “I’m enjoying playing at centre-back.

“I’m happy as long as the manager can get me playing somewhere.

“It’s good playing alongside Ryan Broadhurst at the back because he keeps communicating right through the game.

“People might not hear it on the sidelines but he is always talking and organising the younger players.

“He’s helping the likes of Thomas Reid and Andrew Watt who have come into the team and been excellent.

“Neil has definitely got us going, we’ve got youth coming through and Locos are definitely going in the right direction.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s defeat to Formartine, Crisp was unhappy with a short spell in the second half where Inverurie went from 2-1 to 4-1 down in the space of a few minutes.

He said: “They got two quick goals which just killed us. We got some pressure going again at 4-2 but it wasn’t enough.

“I was at fault for one of the goals and it was annoying because we seem to make little mistakes in the big games that we normally wouldn’t make.

“We’re not happy. If we’d kept playing like we did in the first half I think we would have got a goal and a result.

“But on Saturday the second half just killed us.”