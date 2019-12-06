Crawford and Formartine aim for another semi-final ahead of Forres clash

Jonny Crawford was spot on as he helped Formartine United into the last four of the Aberdeenshire Shield – and now he’s aiming to reach another semi-final.

Following Tuesday’s 4-2 penalty shoot-out win at Buckie Thistle in the Shield, the Pitmedden outfit face Forres Mechanics in the quarter-final of the Highland League Cup.

Defender Crawford was one of the successful penalty takers in midweek and said: “I probably don’t look like a penalty taker, but I used to take them at a couple of the other clubs I’ve been at. I wanted to take a penalty in the shoot-out and was confident I’d score.

“We’re delighted to get through in the Aberdeenshire Shield and it’s another semi-final to look forward to.

“Hopefully tomorrow can be the same and we can get through to another semi-final. We’ve done well in the cups over the past few seasons and we want to keep it going.

“It’s another tough game for us. We know Forres will be similar to Fraserburgh and Buckie in that it will be a battle.

“Hopefully we can come out on top again. We kept a clean sheet on Tuesday and we want to build on that.”

Tuesday’s win and last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Fraserburgh have boosted Formartine confidence after a sticky spell.

Crawford added: “When you’re at Formartine everything is important – you need to win every game. Due to it being Highland League, I think a lot of folk don’t realise the pressure there is but you have to win every game at Formartine.”