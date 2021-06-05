Craig Levein says he has taken an advisory role at new Highland League side Brechin City in a bid to give something back to football.

Brechin announced on Friday the former Scotland boss was assuming a behind-the-scenes role at Glebe Park as the club looks to bounce straight back into the SPFL following relegation.

Levein’s appointment comes after close friend Kevin Mackie was announced as interim chairman of Brechin on Monday.

The 56-year-old will advise the City board in an unpaid capacity – something Levein insists has no bearing on his motivation to make an impact at the club.

© Paul Reid

He told BBC Sportsound: “It’s no secret a very, very good friend of mine has taken over as chairman there.

“He’d been chipping away at me for a little while about giving him a hand. I actually felt really sorry for what happened to Brechin. I thought it was unfair.

“So I thought to myself eventually, while Kevin kept chipping away, that yeah I’ll come in and give them a hand.

“Football’s been good to me. I want to get back working to see if I can make a difference at Brechin.

“It doesn’t matter what the (job) title is. I’m doing it for nothing.”

Brechin get their Highland League campaign under way with consecutive home matches against Turriff United (July 24) and Keith (July 31) before a trip to Banff to take on Deveronvale.

