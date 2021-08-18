Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Craig Ewen named new manager at Keith

By Paul Third
18/08/2021, 4:17 pm Updated: 18/08/2021, 4:23 pm
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC

Keith have appointed Craig Ewen as their new manager.

The 45-year-old, who was serving as Charlie Rowley’s assistant at Forres Mechanics, has signed a three-year deal to move to Kynoch Park and replaces Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson, who resigned last weekend.

Maroons director of football Michael Brown said: “We are delighted to welcome Craig Ewen as the new manager.

“Craig was our number one candidate and we look forward to Craig leading the club into an exciting future.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Forres Mechanics for the professional manner negotiations were handled.”

Ewen takes charge of a Keith side who picked up their first point of the season following a goalless draw with Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

The new Maroons boss knows the size of the task he has taken on, but is confident he can move the club up the Highland League table.

Ewen said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to be named the new manager at Keith.

“I’m very excited to get going in the job. It’s been a tough start to the season, and I am well aware that the job will be a challenge, but it’s one I look forward to tackling head on.

“There is a good bunch of players there currently and I am really keen to begin working with them, with the goal of winning games for Keith and climbing the league.”