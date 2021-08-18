Craig Ewen named new manager at Keith

Keith have appointed Craig Ewen as their new manager.

The 45-year-old, who was serving as Charlie Rowley’s assistant at Forres Mechanics, has signed a three-year deal to move to Kynoch Park and replaces Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson, who resigned last weekend.

Maroons director of football Michael Brown said: “We are delighted to welcome Craig Ewen as the new manager.

“Craig was our number one candidate and we look forward to Craig leading the club into an exciting future.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Forres Mechanics for the professional manner negotiations were handled.”

Ewen takes charge of a Keith side who picked up their first point of the season following a goalless draw with Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

The new Maroons boss knows the size of the task he has taken on, but is confident he can move the club up the Highland League table.

Ewen said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to be named the new manager at Keith.

“I’m very excited to get going in the job. It’s been a tough start to the season, and I am well aware that the job will be a challenge, but it’s one I look forward to tackling head on.

“There is a good bunch of players there currently and I am really keen to begin working with them, with the goal of winning games for Keith and climbing the league.”