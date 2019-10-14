Cowie still sees Brora as Highland League favourites after Fraserburgh’s win

Fraserburgh triumphed at Dudgeon Park, but manager Mark Cowie says Brora Rangers are still favourites for the Highland League title.

Paul Young converted Scott Barbour’s cross in the 74th minute to give fourth-placed Broch victory against the Cattachs, who are second.

The closest Brora came was Greg Morrison hitting the post in the first half.

Bellslea boss Cowie said: “It was pretty even. Brora probably had more of the ball, but I think we created more chances.

“They hit the post first half, but apart from that they didn’t have too many attempts at goal.

“We scored one and could’ve had a couple more.

“There will not be many teams come up to Brora and win. Despite this result I still think they’re favourites to win the league.

“To win at Dudgeon Park on the back of the Aberdeenshire Cup final makes it a good eight days for us.

“It’s just another three points and we’re still behind Brora and still behind Buckie in the league.

“We’ve got work to do and we’ll take it one game at a time.

“It’s a big result because it’s a difficult ground to go to and draw – never mind win.

“But we managed to get three points so we’ll try to kick on from that.”

Buckie Thistle moved six points clear at the summit, beating Nairn 2-1 with goals from Andy MacAskill and Jack Murray.

New signings Matthew McDonald and Chris Fairley featured, with the former scoring as Turriff lost 4-1 to Forres.

Huntly drew 0-0 away to Clach and Deveronvale beat Strathspey 3-2 at Banff.