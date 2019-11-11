Fraserburgh boss Cowie pleased to be back on track in Highland League

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased to get back on the winning trail in the Highland League.

The Broch beat Deveronvale 3-0 at Princess Royal Park on Saturday to keep themselves four points behind the top two of Brora Rangers and Inverurie Locos with games in hand.

After last weekend’s game with Rothes was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, and defeat seven days prior to Locos, Cowie was happy to see his side win again in the league.

He said: “Any time we come up to Banff and keep a clean sheet we’ve got a good chance.

“We know we’ve got guys that can score goals and I think all-round it was a pleasing win.

“We weren’t too good in the first half – we were OK, but by our standards we needed to be better.

“But in the second half I thought we were more dominant and I’m delighted with the three points.

“The league is getting a bit disjointed. There are some teams who have played a certain amount of games and others have played less. We’ve had a couple of games off and it’s not good because it’s a bit stop-start.

“So it was good to get back into a rhythm again.

“We weren’t at our best to start with, but we came strong towards the end.”

The Broch opened the scoring shortly before half-time with Grant Campbell heading home from Paul Young’s corner.

Nine minutes into the second half it was 2-0 when Sean Butcher fired into the net from 25 yards, and sub Ross Willox completed the scoring late on with a header from another Young corner.

The goals for Campbell and Willox were their first for Fraserburgh, and Cowie added: “It’s good for them to score and Ross could have had a couple more.

“He came on and did well and caused problems. It’s good for them to get on the scoresheet.

“Grant was excellent, so getting his first goal for the club topped it off.”

Elsewhere, Keith let a two-goal lead slip against Wick Academy at Kynoch Park. Michael Selfridge and Craig MacAskill had the Maroons on top, but Gary Manson’s penalty and Jack Henry’s stoppage-time strike earned the Scorries a point.

Declan Hughes (2), Robbie Duncanson, Allan MacPhee, Jordan Milne and Lee Fraser were all on target as Forres Mechanics thrashed Huntly 6-1 at Mosset Park. The Blacks and Golds’ consolation was a Declan Milne penalty.

Lossiemouth and Nairn County drew 0-0, Strathspey Thistle v Formartine United and Rothes v Fort William were postponed.