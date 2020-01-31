Mark Cowie demands Fraserburgh keep standards up

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie wants his men to keep their standards up.

The Broch face Huntly at Christie Park tomorrow and Cowie is keen for his side, who are third in the Highland League, to keep up the pace at the top.

He said: “We’re on a good run, but we know it will be difficult for us.

“Christie Park is a place where we don’t have a great record and it will be a tough game.

“After a slow start Martin Skinner has pulled a good squad together and they’re gelling more and more.

“It’s going to be a tricky game for us, but we’re in a good place and we need to make sure we hit the standards we’ve been setting for ourselves.

“If we can do that then we stand a good chance of winning games, but if we drop below our standards teams can get at us.

“We need to maintain these standards to give us the best chance of winning.”

Fraserburgh have also allowed striker Andrew Hannar to join Junior side Longside on loan.

Meanwhile, Huntly manager Skinner feels they have come through a challenging month as a better side.

The Christie Park outfit this month faced Brora Rangers and Inverurie Locos – the top two sides in the league – and take on another title challenger in Fraserburgh.

A point at Harlaw Park was a creditable result, which they followed up with a 1-0 win at Keith.

Ahead of facing the Broch, Skinner said: “When you see these teams, these are the games you want to be involved in.

“It shows the level of the individual and how good they are, compared to the teams at the top level.

“Fraserburgh have a good squad and it will be a tough one for the boys.”