Cowie happy as 10-man Fraserburgh win out on Highland League trip to Formartine

Manager Mark Cowie hailed his 10-man Fraserburgh side as they battled to a 2-1 win over Formartine United.

The Broch were ahead at North Lodge Park just before half-time courtesy of Paul Campbell’s goal before Jamie Beagrie was sent off for a second yellow card after the break.

After that Ryan Cowie made it 2-0 before Stuart Anderson struck late on for Formartine.

Both sides are expected to challenge for the Highland League title this season and Cowie was thrilled his team managed to come out on top at Pitmedden and make it two wins out of two.

He said: “I was delighted with the effort the guys put in. It was a tough shift for them because that’s probably the one park you don’t want to go down to 10 men on because it’s a big pitch.

“As well as that you’re against a team like Formartine who are very good in possession.

“It was an unbelievable shift from the guys and we’ve managed to come away with the three points which I think we merited.

“Jamie Beagrie was sent off for two bookings and I thought it was harsh.

“One of their players went down in the box and there was a bit of a melee and the referee booked Jamie and Graeme Rodger.

“For the second one Jamie gave away a foul and their player tried to play it quick – even though there was nobody to play it to – and plays it on to Jamie.

“I don’t think Jamie had time to get out of the way, but that’s football.

“We were down to 10 men and we adapted and saw a different side to us.

“Normally we are aggressive and like to press, but we had to sit in and absorb pressure and try to hit on the break. I thought we did it to a tee.

“The guys had to implement that plan and we hadn’t planned for being down to 10 men so the guys had to adjust quickly and they did excellently.

“We could have scored more on the break. We created the better chances and I’ll take a 2-1 win all day because it’s the first time I’ve won at North Lodge Park as a manager.”

Elsewhere Brora Rangers maintained their 100% start to the season with a 3-0 win over Turriff United at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs’ goals came from Jordan MacRae, Martin Maclean and Kyle Macleod in the first half.

Buckie Thistle also have two wins from two after they overcame Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park.

Sam Robertson and Scott Adams netted for the home side before a late consolation for the Grantown outfit meant it finished 2-1.

Deveronvale and Wick Academy played out a 2-2 draw at Harmsworth Park.

The Banffers took an early lead through Robert Scott before Sam Mackay and Craig Gunn had the Scorries ahead.

Vale’s Ross Aitken was sent off in the second period before Colin Charlesworth rescued a point late on.

Keith came from 2-0 down to win 4-3 against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park and Rothes triumphed 4-1 against Moray rivals Forres Mechanics.