Fraserburgh gaffer Mark Cowie: Owen Cairns can push on after penning new deal

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie reckons Owen Cairns can get even better after signing a new contract.

The fourth-year physiotherapy student at Robert Gordon University has penned a new deal with the Broch to keep him at Bellslea until the summer of 2021.

Former Strathspey Thistle full-back Cairns joined Fraserburgh last summer from Turriff United and has helped the Buchan outfit win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Cowie said: “Owen’s an ambitious lad who wants to go as far as he can in the game and we want to help him get there.

“Due to his age he still has a lot to learn. There are still areas he can improve on and there is a lot more potential there.

“He’s been in the league for a long time and it’s easy to forget he’s still a youngster.

“Owen has fitted in really well with the squad and they respect him.

“And I know he has quickly become a fans’ favourite and our crowd have been on his side.

“Owen has had a really good first season but now we want him to kick on and go up a level again and help us improve next season.

“He came in and hit the ground running. It took myself and James Duthie about 30 minutes to realise we had to offer him a contract when he came and trained with us on a trial basis in pre-season.

“He’s given us another good option in the squad and with the injuries Lewis Davidson’s had this season it’s a good job we’ve had Owen available.

“By the same token we’ve given him a platform to further his career and helped him win his first silverware.

“It’s good to have him signed up.”