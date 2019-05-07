Cove’s Scully ready to do battle with Berwick

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully says everyone at the club is determined to get through the SPFL play-off final and secure promotion.

The Highland League champions set up a tie against League Two’s bottom side Berwick Rangers after beating Lowland League champs East Kilbride 5-1 on aggregate.

They followed up a 2-1 victory at K Park with a 3-0 home triumph.

Now attentions turn to the Wee Gers’ Balmoral Stadium visit this weekend, before the return leg at Shielfield Park a week on Saturday.

Scully said: “We work in training every week and were determined not to make Saturday the last game of our season.

“Everyone at this club wants promotion, from the directors all the way down and the coaches.

“Looking to the weekend, we need to prepare well and make sure we’re ready.

“There’s a confidence about the squad, obviously, but we’ll go into the Berwick game the same as we did against East Kilbride.

“We’ll just try to go at them, try to create chances and hopefully the goals will come.”

After an understandably nervy start in the second leg against Kilby, where Cove started with just a one-goal advantage, it was Scully’s moment of class which settled the home side down.

The central midfielder made a run down the left flank and played an inch-perfect ball to striker Mitch Megginson to finish.

Cove then had Martin Scott sent off, before Megginson was gifted a second. From there the tie was over, with Bernard Coll soon receiving a second yellow for Kilby and Jamie Masson extending the Aberdeen side’s lead late on.

Of his cross, Scully said: “I don’t normally get forward, to be honest. it’s the first time in a while and it paid off.

“It was a great ball from Masson and luckily I hit it cleanly and Meggy was there again.”

He added: “It was brilliant and good to get the win at home.

“We went down to K Park with a game plan. On Saturday we got to play a bit more freely, show more of ourselves and get a couple of goals. They dropped a couple of boys, which I was surprised about.

“Obviously Jamie Longworth, who scored their goal, was in from the start.

“They were trying to cause aerial threats and were more physical, but we dealt with that.”

After the game on Saturday, Scully was set to be “taking it easy” at his uncle’s 50th birthday party.

Like the rest of the Cove contingent, he is desperate to right the wrong of last season and defeat in the play-off final at Cowdenbeath by getting his team into the Scottish leagues.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Cove this season and thinks his consistency is also the result of being settled off the park.

Scully said: “Off the park I’ve had a great year as well. I’ve had my daughter, got engaged.

“I think all of those things matter when you’re playing.

“I’m really happy at Cove.”