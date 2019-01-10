Cove Rangers boss playing waiting game in transfer market

Cove Rangers manager John Sheran says the club will be patient in the transfer market.

The Highland League champions are five points clear at the top of the table as they seek to retain the title.

But the Granite City outfit are still keen to bolster the squad this month in readiness for the second half of the season.

Balmoral Stadium boss Sheran, pictured, admits it may take time to get the players he wants, but he is willing to play a waiting game.

He said: “We are continuing to look at that and it’s a case of trying to make sure we get players in who are going to improve the squad.

“We’re not looking to just bring in guys who are the same as we’ve got just now.

“We also have to remember that Grant Campbell and Sam Burnett are well on their way from coming back from long-term injuries and they are two top quality players that would enhance any squad.

“Their versatility makes a big difference to us, they are good lads and good players, so it will be fantastic to have them back.

“It can be difficult to get the players you want and that’s why when you assemble a squad it takes time because you need to get the right players.

“We are lucky we’ve got a very strong squad of players right now.

“We need to find the right players and we’ll take as long as it takes. If it doesn’t happen this week or next week we’ll keep trying until it does.”

Cove are also in discussions with League One team Montrose about extending Ryan Ferguson’s loan deal.

The winger arrived from Links Park in September with the Gable-Endies set to make a decision on his future.