Cove Rangers are still ‘in good shape’ says Ryan Strachan

Ryan Strachan believes Cove Rangers are still in prime position in the Highland League title race.

After Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Formartine United, the champions fell two points behind leaders Brora Rangers.

But the Granite City outfit still have two games in hand. Tomorrow John Sheran’s side face Nairn County at the Balmoral Stadium.

Strachan is happy with the position Cove are in but is keen to get back on the winning trail against the Wee County, while Brora have to play Formartine at North Lodge Park.

He said: “You don’t know the importance of the point on Wednesday. Formartine are one of the better sides in the league and it might make a difference at the end.

“But we are still in good shape and in prime position with the fixtures coming up.

“We need to move on from Wednesday because it is still very much in our hands.

“We have a lot of the same fixtures as Brora and we’ve still to play them so we’re in prime position and I would rather be in our position than Brora’s.

“Brora have still got to go to North Lodge Park and we’ve still got to play them up north.

“They will be looking for us to slip up somewhere else.

“We play Nairn on Saturday and it’s about going again and trying to win the game.

“We will recover and the manager will pick a team to get the job done.”

Wednesday’s draw between Cove and Formartine was played at a ferocious pace but chances were at a premium, although Strachan felt they could have taken all three points.

He added: “I think, over the entire piece, we were the better team but it was a stop-start game at times.

“The longer the game went on, the better we got but Formartine give us a tough game every time they play us because they set up well, are organised and know our strengths.

“They try to stop us playing to our strengths and the longer the game went on, I felt we were fitter and stronger and that there was only going to be one winner.

“But it was one of those games where it didn’t quite happen for us.”

Elsewhere, Turriff travel to Inverness to face Clachnacuddin and Deveronvale visit Strathspey.