Cove players get a lift from visit by Sheran ahead of SPFL play-off semi second leg with East Kilbride

Cove Rangers co-manager Graeme Mathieson revealed fellow gaffer John Sheran visited training ahead of their crunch play-off semi-final second leg against East Kilbride.

The Granite City team go into the clash with Kilby at the Balmoral Stadium leading 2-1 from K Park last weekend and will tomorrow try to secure a play-off final tie against Berwick Rangers.

And Mathieson revealed Sheran – who is recovering from a heart attack suffered the morning after Cove were presented with the Highland League trophy – has been keeping on top of team affairs.

Mathieson said: “I’ve spoken to John almost every day this week. He was up at training with us on Wednesday.

“He had a walk into training and a chat with the lads.

“It was really good to see him and we’ll talk today as well.

“He’ll be keeping tabs from home (on Saturday).

“I wouldn’t expect him to be there (at the Balmoral). It’s still too early and for him the most important thing is recovery.”

Mathieson says “nothing really changes” from Cove’s dominant showing at K Park, where defenders Harry Milne and Scott Ross both headed first-half goals for the visitors.

Kilby kept themselves in the tie via a late Jamie Longworth strike.

Both teams are desperate to replace Berwick in the Scottish leagues, having each lost play-off finals to Cowdenbeath in the past two seasons.

However, Mathieson thinks another early Cove goal could be significant, especially with the Balmoral Stadium’s large playing surface.

He said: “Nothing really changes. As we’ve said, it’s only half-time in the tie and we were looking to still be in the tie coming back home to Aberdeen.

“We’re in the driving seat, we’ve got a one-goal lead. We don’t want to concede early and we want to keep it as tight and compact as we were down there.

“Every time a team goes to an away pitch you find it strange to start with, but I’m pretty sure – looking at East Kilbride, who are a good footballing side – they’ll enjoy the surface.

“The size might take them 10 or 20 minutes to get used to. If we go out and get an early goal, it puts a dampener on the spirit East Kilbride will have.

“Looking at them, they’re a good side and I’m sure they’ll fight right to the end.

“There’s nothing between the teams and I’m sure it’ll be a really close game.”

Mathieson maintains he would have happily taken the position Cove find themselves in going into the second leg had it been offered to them before the opener at K Park, and he thinks the mood around the camp is very positive. He said: “It’s been really good (the mood). We’ve no injuries, which is always a good sign.

“Everyone was reasonably happy with how we performed on Saturday, so it’s all about doing the same again this Saturday.”