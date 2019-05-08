Cove need to stay focused for step up to join SPFL big boys – Masson

Jamie Masson says Cove Rangers have to remember “it’s only half-time” in their quest to reach the Scottish leagues.

The Highland League champions blew away Lowland counterparts East Kilbride in their semi-final, sealing a 5-1 aggregate victory at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

This weekend, they will play the first leg of their showdown with the SPFL’s bottom club, Berwick Rangers.

Masson, who netted a well-taken third at the Balmoral, thinks his side can’t afford to start back-slapping after dispatching Kilby.

He said: “I thought it was brilliant.

“Over the two legs, we showed how good a team we are, obviously.

“But it’s only half-time. So we need to prepare the same to play Berwick on Saturday and hopefully take the same kind of performance.”

Masson thinks it’s commendable Cove have taken gaffer John Sheran’s heart attack, which he is recovering from at home, in their stride .

He believes they can use it to boost their showings instead of inhibiting them.

There are now just 180 minutes between the Granite City side and their main ambition as a club.

Masson added: “It’s kicked us on and motivated us.

“John’s brilliant with us and throughout the season.

“We need to do it for everybody as a club.”

The attacking midfielder, formerly of Aberdeen and Formartine United, thinks East Kilbride were guilty of underestimating Cove, who have dominated Highland football for two seasons.

However, he recognises Berwick – who joined the Scottish leagues more than half a century ago – will be throwing everything at Cove over the two legs to try to maintain their SPFL status.

Masson said: “I’m not sure. It was hard, because we didn’t really know what they (East Kilbride) were going to set up like.

“Maybe they thought they were going to give us a better game over the two legs but I think they underestimated us.

“With the two performances we’ve got to be confident.

“But Saturday will be tough obviously – they’ll be fighting for their lives to stay in the league and we’re fighting to get in it.

“It’s down to two games, home and away.

“I just hope we can get a good enough result (on Saturday) to take down to Berwick next week.”

Masson’s goal against Kilby was well deserved after two great performances, at K Park and at the Balmoral.

He performed a brilliant turn in the box to floor the East Kilbride defence.

This was before he coolly slotting past helpless keeper Willie Muir.

Masson said: “I was buzzing. I’ve not scored for a while.

“I thought I was going to fall over.

“But I cut back and when I saw it going in, it was a relief to just finish it (the tie) off.”

Meanwhile, it is understood Cove have appealed Martin Scott’s red card against East Kilbride at the Balmoral.

Scott was dismissed in the first half after being adjudged to have stamped on full-back Bernard Coll.