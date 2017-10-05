Cove looking to go one better after stroll in park against Vale

Cove Rangers manager John Sheran hailed his side as “brilliant” after they trounced Deveronvale 5-0 at Princess Royal Park to reach the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Goals from Mitch Megginson, Alan Redford, Harry Milne and a Connor Scully double set the Aberdeen outfit up for a final meeting with Formartine United.

Boss Sheran was full of praise for his players.

He said: “We were brilliant in the first half. We scored five great goals, all really different but all really good goals.

“We’re delighted to be through to the final.”

Sheran and his players are also looking forward to the chance to avenge defeat in last year’s final.

Cove were 2-0 up against Buckie Thistle before the Jags hit back and eventually won on penalties.

Sheran added: “We’ve had a good start to the season and we got to the final last year and probably threw it away from a winning position. So it’s good to get back there again and we’re looking forward to the day.

“A game against Formartine is always one that everyone at Cove looks forward to.

“We know how bad we felt last year and it gives us the chance to put it right.

“Formartine had an excellent result and it shows what they are capable of.

“There’s always excitement around games between us and if you look at the Highland League Cup final last season it was a really close game and came down to a good finish from Jason Brown in the end to win it for us. “It’s certainly a game that either team is capable of winning.”

Defeated Vale boss Steve Dolan said: “The first two goals from set-pieces were disappointing to lose.

“I think they rocked us a bit because at 0-0 we were doing all right. We didn’t really recover and they took full advantage.”