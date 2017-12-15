Cove firing on all cylinders for visit of Forres Mechanics, says striker

Mitch Megginson believes Cove Rangers will be able to hit top form against Forres Mechanics despite having been out of action for a fortnight.

The Aberdeen outfit’s last game was a 4-0 win over Inverurie Locos on December 2.

Cove are set to welcome the Can-Cans to Harlaw Park tomorrow if the pitch thaws out in time.

Even though they haven’t played for two weeks, Megginson is confident John Sheran’s team will be at their best.

The striker: “We’ve had a couple of games called off now so we’re hoping that the pitch thaws out and the game goes ahead on Saturday.

“If you’ve not played a game in a couple of weeks it can be about getting up to that tempo of the game.

“But we consistently train during the week to a high level so there shouldn’t be any complacency or a lack of fitness or sharpness because we do a lot of that in training prior to the games.

“The training is to a high standard, all the boys are pushing each other. “With the players we’ve got it’s always of a high quality.

“We’ve played so many games this season that even with a couple of games off, our match sharpness shouldn’t be affected.

“It’s about getting a good start.

“If we can come out of the traps quickly it usually sets the tempo for most of our games. “So it’s important we get a good start.”

Cove are top of the Highland League with 47 points from 17 games and have yet to be beaten on league duty so far this term.

Megginson is the league’s top scorer having found the net 29 times so far this campaign.

Forres are the form team in the league with Charlie Rowley’s team having won their last seven games. Megginson doesn’t expect an easy encounter, but is confident of victory given his side’s stunning form up to this point in the season.

He added: “They are a big, physical side. I’ve played against them numerous times and they’ve got some good players.

“We know that we will have to be at the top of our game to get the three points.

“It is an exciting game because they are coming in full of confidence after having seven wins in a row.

“But again, we have won numerous games at the top of the table as well.

“So we are full of confidence as well and it should make for a good game.”